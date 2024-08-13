Doms Industries consolidated net profit rises 49.78% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.29% to Rs 445.01 crore

Net profit of Doms Industries rose 49.78% to Rs 51.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 34.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.29% to Rs 445.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 379.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.445.01379.4119.4216.3887.9759.6873.1748.7151.8434.61