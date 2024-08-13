Castle Traders consolidated net profit rises 52.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 63.52% to Rs 5.02 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Castle Traders rose 52.29% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 63.52% to Rs 5.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.5.023.072.993.580.150.110.150.101.661.09