Castle Traders consolidated net profit rises 52.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 63.52% to Rs 5.02 croreNet profit of Castle Traders rose 52.29% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 63.52% to Rs 5.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.023.07 64 OPM %2.993.58 -PBDT0.150.11 36 PBT0.150.10 50 NP1.661.09 52
