Chadha Papers consolidated net profit declines 85.24% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Chadha Papers declined 85.24% to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.08% to Rs 156.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 158.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.