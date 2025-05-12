Monday, May 12, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dr Reddys Lab jumps after Q4 PAT rises 22% YoY

Dr Reddys Lab jumps after Q4 PAT rises 22% YoY

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories added 3.34% to Rs 1,193.75 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,594 crore for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25), marking a 22% year-on-year increase from Rs 1,307 crore in the same period last year

Revenue from operations rose 20% year-on-year to Rs 8,506 crore, compared to Rs 7,083 crore in Q4FY24. On a sequential basis, revenue increased 2% over Rs 8,358.6 crore reported in Q3FY25. Net profit also grew 13% quarter-on-quarter from Rs 1,413.3 crore.

EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 2,474.9 crore, representing 29.1% of revenue.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 8 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25.

 

In its global generics business, North America contributed Rs 3,559 crore in revenue, a 9% year-on-year increase. Revenue from Europe rose 145% to Rs 1,275 crore, which includes Rs 597 crore from the newly acquired NRT business. The India business revenue grew 16% YoY to Rs 1,305 crore.

The Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients (PSAI) segment reported revenue of Rs 956.3 crore, up 16% year-on-year from Rs 821.9 crore.

For the full year FY25, consolidated net profit rose 1.4% to Rs 5,655.10 crore, while net sales increased 16.61% to Rs 32,553.50 crore.

Commenting on the results, co-chairman & MD, G V Prasad said: "We achieved double-digit growth across our businesses, driven by successful product launches, increased revenues from key products in the U.S. and the integration of the acquired NRT business. We will continue to strengthen and grow our core businesses through portfolio management and operational excellence, while pursuing strategic partnerships and inorganic growth opportunities."

Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddys Laboratories is a global pharmaceutical company. It offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, generics, branded generics, biosimilars and OTC.

