Monday, May 12, 2025 | 03:11 PM IST
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Premier Explosives Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Premier Explosives Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

CP Capital Limited, Chembond Chemicals Ltd, Teamo Productions HQ Ltd and Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 May 2025.

Premier Explosives Ltd tumbled 5.81% to Rs 451.7 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

CP Capital Limited lost 4.99% to Rs 225.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1806 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1828 shares in the past one month.

Chembond Chemicals Ltd crashed 4.99% to Rs 324.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1481 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2068 shares in the past one month.

Teamo Productions HQ Ltd dropped 4.11% to Rs 0.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd corrected 3.20% to Rs 853.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59157 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

TFCI jumps after Q4 PAT rises 48% YoY to Rs 30 cr

Fusion Finance concludes its rights issue with fund raise of Rs 800 cr

Barometers trade with major gains; IT shares rally

India to increase its petroleum consumption by 0.2 million barrels per day in 2025

Volumes soar at C.E. Info Systems Ltd counter

First Published: May 12 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

