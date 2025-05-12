Monday, May 12, 2025 | 03:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Venkys (India) slides after Q4 PAT tumble 60% YoY to Rs 13 cr

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Venkys (India) slipped 1.26% to Rs 1,650.95 after the company reported 60.31% decline in net profit to Rs 13.30 crore in Q4 FY25 as against a net profit of Rs 33.51 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations decreased 5.89% YoY to Rs 843.16 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

The company reported a profit before tax of Rs 22.99 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2025, reflecting a sharp decline of 51.54% compared to Rs 47.45 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company's Poultry and Poultry Products segment reported revenue of Rs 471.24 crore, registering a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 3.85%. The Oilseed segment recorded revenue of Rs 307.41 crore, reflecting a decline of 21.69% YoY. Meanwhile, the Animal Health Products segment posted revenue of Rs 87.50 crore, marking a YoY increase of 17.54%.

 

Meanwhile, the company announced that it has undertaken a capacity expansion for its SPF eggs production unit by constructing additional houses/sheds at its existing facilities in Maharashtra to cater to the ever-increasing demand for SPF eggs. The project is expected to cost approximately Rs 70 crore. Construction is expected to be completed by the second quarter of FY 2026-27, with commercial production anticipated to commence in the third quarter of FY 2026-27.

Further, the company has decided to enter the ready-to-cook spices market by launching ready-mix masala powders. These spices will cater to the ever-increasing demand for ready-to-cook and convenience products, both in domestic and international markets. The products will be manufactured at the companys existing facility located in Maharashtra. The proposed capacity of the unit will be 1,700 kgs per day, with commercial production expected to begin by the end of the first quarter of FY 2025-26. The project is estimated to cost approximately Rs 16 crore and will be fully funded through internal accruals.

In addition, the companys board has alos recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for the year ended 31st March 2025, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. The dividend, if approved, will be paid within the statutory time limit.

Venkys (India) is the largest fully integrated poultry group in Asia. Its diversified products include SPF eggs, chicken and eggs processing, broiler and layer breeding, genetic research and Poultry diseases diagnostic, Poultry vaccines and feed supplements, vaccine pro.

First Published: May 12 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

