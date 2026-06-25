Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd gains for fifth session

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1350.6, up 1.67% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.2% in last one year as compared to a 5.31% fall in NIFTY and a 14.95% fall in the Nifty Pharma.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1350.6, up 1.67% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 24192.85. The Sensex is at 77548.16, up 0.72%. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has added around 1.71% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25018.95, up 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1353.9, up 2.07% on the day. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is up 2.2% in last one year as compared to a 5.31% fall in NIFTY and a 14.95% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 34.44 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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