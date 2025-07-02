Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1267.7, down 0.71% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 1.36% in last one year as compared to a 4.77% rally in NIFTY and a 10.78% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1267.7, down 0.71% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 25444.25. The Sensex is at 83364.59, down 0.4%.Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has added around 1.55% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22041.25, up 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.98 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1267.5, down 0.76% on the day. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd tumbled 1.36% in last one year as compared to a 4.77% rally in NIFTY and a 10.78% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.
The PE of the stock is 19.92 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
