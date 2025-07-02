Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tamilnad Mercantile Bank total deposits jump 9% YoY to Rs 53,803 cr in June'25

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank total deposits jump 9% YoY to Rs 53,803 cr in June'25

Image

Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank reported 9.38% increase in total deposits to Rs 53,803 crore as on 30th June 2025 compared with Rs 49,188 crore as on 30th June 2024.

Total business rose 9.86% to Rs 98,823 crore as on 30th June 2025, compared with Rs 90,041 crore as on 30th June 2024.

CASA increased 4.51% to Rs 14,411 crore as on 30th June 2025 as against 13,789 crore as on 30th June 2024.

Gross advances stood at Rs 45,120 crore, up 10.44% as on 30th June 2025 compared with Rs 40,853 crore as on 30th June 2024.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) is one of the renowned old private sector banks, having its headquarters in Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu). The bank has opened 26 new branches during the year FY 24-25. The banks net profit rose 15.35% to Rs 291.90 crore on 8.78% increase in total income to Rs 1,542.06 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

 

The counter shed 0.68% to Rs 448.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HCL Technologies expands collaboration with Equinor

HCL Technologies expands collaboration with Equinor

Barometers trade in negative terrain; European mrkt advance

Barometers trade in negative terrain; European mrkt advance

ITI wins orders worth Rs 88 cr

ITI wins orders worth Rs 88 cr

Dev IT gains on securing Rs 4-cr orders from Alivus Lifesciences

Dev IT gains on securing Rs 4-cr orders from Alivus Lifesciences

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for third straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEBank Holidays in July 2025Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon