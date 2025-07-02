Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is quoting at Rs 8885, down 0.81% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 14.82% in last one year as compared to a 4.77% rally in NIFTY and a 4.07% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 8885, down 0.81% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 25444.25. The Sensex is at 83364.59, down 0.4%.Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd has gained around 6.16% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38833.15, flat on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.14 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 8940, down 0.81% on the day. Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd tumbled 14.82% in last one year as compared to a 4.77% rally in NIFTY and a 4.07% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 23.23 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

United Spirits Ltd down for fifth straight session

United Spirits Ltd down for fifth straight session

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank total deposits jump 9% YoY to Rs 53,803 cr in June'25

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank total deposits jump 9% YoY to Rs 53,803 cr in June'25

HCL Technologies expands collaboration with Equinor

HCL Technologies expands collaboration with Equinor

Barometers trade in negative terrain; European mrkt advance

Barometers trade in negative terrain; European mrkt advance

ITI wins orders worth Rs 88 cr

ITI wins orders worth Rs 88 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEBank Holidays in July 2025Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon