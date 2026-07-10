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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1245.1, down 1.92% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 0.77% in last one year as compared to a 3.89% slide in NIFTY and a 15.25% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1245.1, down 1.92% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.88% on the day, quoting at 24172.55. The Sensex is at 77454.26, up 0.93%.Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has lost around 2.42% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25656.25, down 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 58.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.64 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1250.1, down 0.15% on the day. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd tumbled 0.77% in last one year as compared to a 3.89% slide in NIFTY and a 15.25% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 34.61 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

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