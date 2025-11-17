Monday, November 17, 2025 | 12:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd, SpiceJet Ltd, Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd and India Glycols Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 November 2025.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd, SpiceJet Ltd, Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd and India Glycols Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 November 2025.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd soared 7.69% to Rs 1888.4 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36766 shares in the past one month.

 

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd spiked 6.41% to Rs 63.92. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

SpiceJet Ltd surged 5.98% to Rs 37.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 98.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 101.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Hero Motocorp, Karizma ZMR 2018

Hero MotoCorp jumps to 52-week high as analysts lift targets on Q2 strength

Canara bank

Canara Bank up 20% in 1 month; sets to hit new high after gap of 15 years

Apple

iPhone Fold to 20th anniversary edition model: Check Apple launch timeline

Stock Market LIVE, November 17, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 200 pts; Nifty above 25,950; SMIDs in green; PSU Bank stocks lead rally

Sheikh Hasina

Sporadic violence reported as B'desh awaits Hasina's verdict amid security

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd exploded 5.97% to Rs 2781.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26579 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17373 shares in the past one month.

India Glycols Ltd added 5.52% to Rs 1093.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 66984 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17003 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Alembic Pharma gains after generic gets USFDA nod

Alembic Pharma gains after generic gets USFDA nod

J.G.Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 12.84% in the September 2025 quarter

J.G.Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 12.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Dreamfolks Services consolidated net profit declines 30.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Dreamfolks Services consolidated net profit declines 30.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Markolines Pavement Technologies consolidated net profit rises 69.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Markolines Pavement Technologies consolidated net profit rises 69.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Shivalik Rasayan consolidated net profit declines 23.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Shivalik Rasayan consolidated net profit declines 23.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon