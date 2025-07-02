Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Supertech EV hits the brakes on day one

BSE SME Supertech EV hits the brakes on day one

Image

Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Shares of Supertech EV was trading at Rs 69.92 on the BSE, a discount of 24% compared with the issue price of Rs 92.

The scrip was listed at Rs 73.60, a discount of 20% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 73.60 and a low of Rs 69.92. About 42,000 shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Supertech EV's IPO was subscribed 4.23 times. The issue opened for bidding on 25 June 2025 and it closed on 27 June 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 87 to Rs 92 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 32,49,600 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 69.31% from 94.04% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for working capital requirement, repayment of portion of certain borrowings availed by the company and general corporate purposes.

Also Read

BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 200 pts, Nifty below 25,500, SMIDs slip; HDB, Sambhv list at premium

Apple MacBook Air with M3

Apple reportedly planning low-cost MacBook with iPhone chip: What to expect

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Nifty, Bank Nifty key levels as indices falter; 3 breakout stocks to watch

Housing society certificate will suffice for tax break

Keystone Realtors target ₹3,000 cr revenue with redevelopment projects

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: PM Modi embarks on 5-nation visit, says India committed to Brics

Supertech EV is a pure EV player in India, building vertically integrated technology and manufacturing capabilities for electric vehicles. It manufactures EVs, including 2-wheelers and e-rickshaws, at its factory. The company has launched 8 variants of 2-wheelers and 4 variants of e-rickshaws. It operates through a widespread distributorship network of 445 outlets across India. The company aims to make electric vehicles accessible to all segments of society. As of 31 May 2025, the company had 148 employees on payroll basis excluding contractual and KMP/ Directors.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 7.50 lakh and net profit of Rs 0.62 lakh for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

LTTS inks multi-year collaboration pact with Sweden-based TRATON GROUP

LTTS inks multi-year collaboration pact with Sweden-based TRATON GROUP

Nibe bags Rs 23-cr turret structure assembly supply order

Nibe bags Rs 23-cr turret structure assembly supply order

RBI says 98.29% of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation returned

RBI says 98.29% of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation returned

RITES gains after securing major orders from African Railways and Indian Railways

RITES gains after securing major orders from African Railways and Indian Railways

HDB Financial Services IPO make good debut

HDB Financial Services IPO make good debut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEBank Holidays in July 2025Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon