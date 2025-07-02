Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 11:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LTTS inks multi-year collaboration pact with Sweden-based TRATON GROUP

LTTS inks multi-year collaboration pact with Sweden-based TRATON GROUP

Image

Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

L&T Technology Services said that it has been chosen by the TRATON GROUP as a 'strategic engineering partner' for transforming its global R&D ecosystem.

This collaboration in LTTS Mobility segment will support TRATONs roadmap to build a unified, future-ready product development platform that delivers scale, speed, and sustainable mobility solutions worldwide.

With its four brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, the TRATON GROUP is one of the worlds leading manufacturers of commercial vehicles. The portfolio consists of trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles, as well as the sale of spare parts and customer services.

The group is reshaping its global R&D ecosystem to unlock cross-brand synergies while expanding the share of battery-electric vehicles in line with its 2029 profitability and sustainability targets.

 

LTTS selection will see the company provide engineering support, from mechanical and software engineering to digital systems integration - across key development hubs in Sweden, Germany, the United States, Poland, and India.

Also Read

BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 200 pts, Nifty below 25,500, SMIDs slip; HDB, Sambhv list at premium

Apple MacBook Air with M3

Apple reportedly planning low-cost MacBook with iPhone chip: What to expect

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Nifty, Bank Nifty key levels as indices falter; 3 breakout stocks to watch

Housing society certificate will suffice for tax break

Keystone Realtors target ₹3,000 cr revenue with redevelopment projects

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: PM Modi embarks on 5-nation visit, says India committed to Brics

The collaboration positions LTTS to deepen existing workstreams and pursue new programs across TRATONs brands, spanning software-defined vehicle architectures, electrified powertrains, autonomous & ADAS feature development, and advanced digital engineering toolchains.

These capabilities align with LTTS Mobility charter, leveraging its expertise in engineering intelligent and sustainable solutions to create safer, smarter, and more personalized mobility experiences for a global clientele.

Alind Saxena, executive director & president - Mobility & Tech at L&T Technology Services, said: Being selected by TRATON GROUP is a testament to LTTS leadership in next-generation Mobility engineering.

This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that align with TRATONs vision of sustainable and intelligent transportation.

With our proven track record in engineering transformation, we are excited to help TRATON achieve its ambitious goals of electrification, autonomy, and digital innovation while redefining the future of commercial mobility."

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is a global leader in engineering and technology services. A listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), we offer design, development, testing, and maintenance services across products and processes.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 3.5% to Rs 311.1 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 322.4 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,982.4 crore in the March 2025 quarter, marking a 12.42% increase from Rs 2,653.0 crore reported in the previous quarter.

The scrip rose 0.12% to currently trade at Rs 4358.85 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nibe bags Rs 23-cr turret structure assembly supply order

Nibe bags Rs 23-cr turret structure assembly supply order

RBI says 98.29% of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation returned

RBI says 98.29% of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation returned

RITES gains after securing major orders from African Railways and Indian Railways

RITES gains after securing major orders from African Railways and Indian Railways

HDB Financial Services IPO make good debut

HDB Financial Services IPO make good debut

Wall Street Mixed Amid Tax Bill Progress and Economic Data; Dow Soars While Nasdaq Slips

Wall Street Mixed Amid Tax Bill Progress and Economic Data; Dow Soars While Nasdaq Slips

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEBank Holidays in July 2025Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon