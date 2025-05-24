Dreamfolks Services consolidated net profit declines 17.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.75% to Rs 314.16 croreNet profit of Dreamfolks Services declined 17.09% to Rs 14.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.75% to Rs 314.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 281.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.17% to Rs 65.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.82% to Rs 1291.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1135.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales314.16281.14 12 1291.881135.01 14 OPM %6.388.76 -6.878.28 - PBDT21.8625.36 -14 93.7296.16 -3 PBT20.8424.40 -15 89.8992.45 -3 NP14.9418.02 -17 65.4369.00 -5
