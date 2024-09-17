Business Standard
Droneacharya Aerial bags export order worth $240,000 for supplying drone components

Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 10:05 AM IST
Droneacharya Aerial Innovations said that it has secured an export order for the supply of Drone components for heavy payload logistic drones, valued at USD 240,000.
This order entails supplying drone components to MB Darvilis, Lithuania. The contract has to be executed within a period of 40 days.
This export order will significantly strengthen the company's position as a reliable supplier of high-tech drone components, further boosting its credibility in the global markets.
"The successful execution of this order is expected to open up new opportunities for future collaborations and expand DroneAcharya's export portfolio.
 
Additionally, the revenue generated will support the company's growth and innovation efforts, the company said in a statement.
DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations is engaged in the main operations of the company are imparting the drone operation training, drone supply and maintenance services and management consultancy and training services.

Indices nudge lower in early trade; breadth positive

Dreamfolks Services launches highway dining for travellers

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Slides 1.18%

Tube Investments of India Ltd Spurts 1.06%

Carborundum Universal to acquire US-based Silicon Carbide Products

The scrip tumbled 4.76% to currently trade at Rs 148 on the BSE.
First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

