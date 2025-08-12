Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) consolidated net profit rises 9.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.84% to Rs 139.04 croreNet profit of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) rose 9.33% to Rs 5.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.84% to Rs 139.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 128.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales139.04128.93 8 OPM %3.884.18 -PBDT7.847.20 9 PBT7.616.95 9 NP5.515.04 9
