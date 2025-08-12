Race Eco Chain consolidated net profit rises 218.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 81.32% to Rs 156.73 croreNet profit of Race Eco Chain rose 218.18% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 81.32% to Rs 156.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 86.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales156.7386.44 81 OPM %1.861.62 -PBDT1.610.62 160 PBT1.350.31 335 NP0.350.11 218
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content