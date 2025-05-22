Ramsons Projects standalone net profit declines 28.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.79% to Rs 0.22 croreNet profit of Ramsons Projects declined 28.16% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.79% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 15.84% to Rs 2.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 1.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.220.19 16 1.060.53 100 OPM %27.2768.42 -63.2150.94 - PBDT2.661.45 83 3.271.53 114 PBT2.661.45 83 3.261.52 114 NP2.273.16 -28 2.713.22 -16
