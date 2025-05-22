Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 05:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Udaipur Cement Works standalone net profit rises 114.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Udaipur Cement Works standalone net profit rises 114.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Sales rise 39.00% to Rs 484.21 crore

Net profit of Udaipur Cement Works rose 114.46% to Rs 39.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.00% to Rs 484.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 348.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 82.00% to Rs 10.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.55% to Rs 1472.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1163.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales484.21348.35 39 1472.481163.59 27 OPM %22.5917.47 -15.9616.00 - PBDT82.2644.65 84 120.73123.62 -2 PBT56.9125.52 123 18.5870.55 -74 NP39.5918.46 114 10.0956.07 -82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bharat Gears reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bharat Gears reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

South West Pinnacle Exploration consolidated net profit rises 256.79% in the March 2025 quarter

South West Pinnacle Exploration consolidated net profit rises 256.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Mehai Technology consolidated net profit rises 1088.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Mehai Technology consolidated net profit rises 1088.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

MIC Electronics consolidated net profit declines 92.80% in the March 2025 quarter

MIC Electronics consolidated net profit declines 92.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBorana Weaves IPOBelrise Industries IPOKerala 12th Result 2025Dividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon