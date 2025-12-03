Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 11:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DXY stays pressured near 99 mark; Key US data awaited

DXY stays pressured near 99 mark; Key US data awaited

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

The dollar index continues to stay pressured on rising prospects of a near term Federal interest rate cut in its upcoming December policy. Besides, chatter about Trump mentioning Hassett as a potential Chairman who is known for his dovish stance is also weighing on the greenback. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 99.15, down 0.15% on the day. Looking ahead, upcoming monthly US ADP Employment Change data and the ISM Services PMI would be closely monitored for further cues.

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

