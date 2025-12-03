Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 11:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India composite PMI eases to 59.7 in November

India composite PMI eases to 59.7 in November

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

