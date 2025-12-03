Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 11:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BSE SME Mother Nutri Foods finds flavour on listing day

BSE SME Mother Nutri Foods finds flavour on listing day

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Mother Nutri Foods traded at Rs 124.30 on the BSE, a premium of 6.24% compared with the issue price of Rs 117.

The scrip was listed at Rs 118.40, a premium of 1.20% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 124.30 and a low of Rs 118.40. About 14.72 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Mother Nutri Foods' IPO was subscribed 14.43 times. The issue opened for bidding on 26 November 2025 and it closed on 28 November 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 111 to Rs 117 per share.

 

The IPO comprised 33,84,000 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 27,07,200 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 6,76,800 equity shares.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for setting up a new manufacturing facility located at Mahuva, Bhavnagar in Gujarat and for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Mother Nutri Foods on 25 November 2025, raised Rs 10.99 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 9.39 lakh shares at Rs 117 each to 3 anchor investors.

Mother Nutri Foods is a B2B peanut butter manufacturer offering 10 flavours and 12 product ranges. The company also sells peanut butter under its own brand, "Spread & Eat", in countries like Libya, Dubai, and recently, Japan. In addition, Mother Nutri Foods provides private labeling services, manufacturing peanut butter for domestic and international clients, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, and retail chains. Its private label clients are located in countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada, South Africa, Mauritius, Russia, the British Virgin Islands, Spain, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Nepal, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Mexico, Kuwait, Israel, the United States, Oman, Kenya, Germany, and Portugal. This service allows clients to sell peanut butter under their own brand while Mother Nutri Foods manages production, supply, and quality control. As of 30 September 2025, the company had a total of 41 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 50.25 crore and net profit of Rs 5.32 crore for the period ended 30 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

