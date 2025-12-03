Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 11:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DPIIT recognizes nearly 2 lakh startups under the Startup India initiative

DPIIT recognizes nearly 2 lakh startups under the Startup India initiative

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

The Ministry of Commerce & Industry noted that Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has recognised 1,97,692 entities as startups under the Startup India initiative as of 31st October 2025. These recognitions have been granted in accordance with the eligibility conditions, which outlines the criteria for entities to be classified as startups. As on 31st October 2025, 6,385 recognised startups are categorized as closed i.e., dissolved/struck-oﬀ as per the Ministry of Corporate Aﬀairs, on the basis of data shared on 11th November 2025. The Government has not observed any increase in startup closures. Closures that do occur are generally influenced by factors such as the viability of the business model, alignment with market demands, domestic and global economic conditions, the nature of products and services developed, the ability to attract funding, and other business specific considerations, the ministry noted.

 

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

