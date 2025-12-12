Friday, December 12, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dynacons Systems & Solutions spurts after bagging Rs 75-cr DaaS project from J&K Bank

Dynacons Systems & Solutions spurts after bagging Rs 75-cr DaaS project from J&K Bank

Image

Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Dynacons Systems & Solutions surged 8.95% to Rs 939.95 after the company announced that it has secured a prestigious Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) contract worth Rs 74.99 crore from Jammu & Kashmir Bank.

According to the companys exchange filing, the project entails the deployment of 9,851 advanced desktop systems across 1,019 branches nationwide under an Opex-based DaaS model for a period of five years. The end-to-end solution will cover the entire device lifecycle, including procurement, configuration, support, security updates and e-waste management.

The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity, confirming that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party deal under regulatory norms.

 

Dynacons Systems & Solutions (DSSL) is an IT infrastructure company providing systems integration, networking solutions, facility management services, security solutions, and software services.

The company reported a 24.3% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 22.67 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 18.24 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 15% year on year (YoY) to Rs 352.39 crore in Q2 FY26.

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

