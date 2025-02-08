Business Standard

Saturday, February 08, 2025 | 05:59 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Sales rise 164.29% to Rs 0.37 crore

Net profit of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 164.29% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.370.14 164 OPM %56.76-28.57 -PBDT0.21-0.04 LP PBT0.21-0.04 LP NP0.21-0.04 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Poona Dal and Oil Industries standalone net profit rises 105.88% in the December 2024 quarter

Poona Dal and Oil Industries standalone net profit rises 105.88% in the December 2024 quarter

IFGL Refractories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.18 crore in the December 2024 quarter

IFGL Refractories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.18 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Elin Electronics consolidated net profit declines 46.97% in the December 2024 quarter

Elin Electronics consolidated net profit declines 46.97% in the December 2024 quarter

Orient Beverages consolidated net profit declines 69.23% in the December 2024 quarter

Orient Beverages consolidated net profit declines 69.23% in the December 2024 quarter

Jayant Agro Organics consolidated net profit rises 49.32% in the December 2024 quarter

Jayant Agro Organics consolidated net profit rises 49.32% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVEArvind Kejriwal loses New Delhi SeatWho Will Be BJP Delhi CM Face?How BJP Ended AAP in Delhi ElectionAdarsh Nagar Assembly result 2025Delhi Election Winner ListKalkaji Assembly result 2025Will AAP lose national party statusGreater Kailash Assembly resultBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon