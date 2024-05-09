Business Standard
Dynavision consolidated net profit rises 72.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 77.20% to Rs 3.42 crore
Net profit of Dynavision rose 72.16% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 77.20% to Rs 3.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 31.98% to Rs 6.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.11% to Rs 10.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.421.93 77 10.347.71 34 OPM %84.2169.43 -80.5678.34 - PBDT2.521.39 81 8.956.61 35 PBT1.981.36 46 8.296.48 28 NP1.670.97 72 6.524.94 32
First Published: May 09 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

