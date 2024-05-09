Stovec Industries standalone net profit rises 93.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.05% to Rs 59.96 crore

Net profit of Stovec Industries rose 93.88% to Rs 4.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.05% to Rs 59.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.59.9644.4011.447.528.014.716.333.204.752.45