Friday, January 30, 2026 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EaseMyTrip announces strategic partnership with ProXpense

EaseMyTrip announces strategic partnership with ProXpense

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 10:32 AM IST

To transform corporate travel and expense management

EaseMyTrip has entered a strategic partnership with ProXpense, an AI-First Travel & Expense Platform, to deliver an integrated, technology-led corporate travel and expense ecosystem for enterprises across India.

The collaboration brings together ProXpense's advanced expense automation and AI-powered travel workflows with EaseMyTrip's extensive travel inventory and corporate travel capabilities. Together, the two companies aim to simplify how organizations plan, book, manage, and reconcile corporate travel while ensuring stronger policy compliance, financial governance, and real-time visibility into spend.

As part of the engagement, ProXpense will offer a comprehensive suite of services, including mobile and web-based expense filing, receipt scanning with OCR, automated categorization, real time policy checks, invoice ingestion and reconciliation, GST-compliant documentation, and finance-grade reporting. The platform will also seamlessly integrate with HRMS and accounting systems, enabling end-to-end automation from booking to reimbursement and ledger posting. EaseMyTrip will act as the travel booking and fulfillment partner, providing omnichannel access to flights, hotels, and other travel services, fully integrated into ProXpense's workflow. Together, this creates a unified experience that eliminates manual processes and bridges the long-standing gap between travel booking and expense management.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Godrej Properties acquires 8.5 acre land parcel in Mahalunge, Pune

Godrej Properties acquires 8.5 acre land parcel in Mahalunge, Pune

Syrma SGS rallies after Q3 PAT jumps 108% YoY

Syrma SGS rallies after Q3 PAT jumps 108% YoY

South Indian Bank tumbles as CEO P R Seshadri opts out of reappointment

South Indian Bank tumbles as CEO P R Seshadri opts out of reappointment

Colgate posts flat Q3 PAT at Rs 324 cr; revenue up 1.4% YoY

Colgate posts flat Q3 PAT at Rs 324 cr; revenue up 1.4% YoY

INR recovers slightly in opening trades; All eyes on Budget

INR recovers slightly in opening trades; All eyes on Budget

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateBank Nifty Trading StrategyUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedNifty Post-Budget Outlook Donald Trump Fed Chair PickDelhi Weather Forecast TodayPersonal Finance