EaseMyTrip announces strategic partnership with ProXpense

To transform corporate travel and expense management

EaseMyTrip has entered a strategic partnership with ProXpense, an AI-First Travel & Expense Platform, to deliver an integrated, technology-led corporate travel and expense ecosystem for enterprises across India.

The collaboration brings together ProXpense's advanced expense automation and AI-powered travel workflows with EaseMyTrip's extensive travel inventory and corporate travel capabilities. Together, the two companies aim to simplify how organizations plan, book, manage, and reconcile corporate travel while ensuring stronger policy compliance, financial governance, and real-time visibility into spend.

As part of the engagement, ProXpense will offer a comprehensive suite of services, including mobile and web-based expense filing, receipt scanning with OCR, automated categorization, real time policy checks, invoice ingestion and reconciliation, GST-compliant documentation, and finance-grade reporting. The platform will also seamlessly integrate with HRMS and accounting systems, enabling end-to-end automation from booking to reimbursement and ledger posting. EaseMyTrip will act as the travel booking and fulfillment partner, providing omnichannel access to flights, hotels, and other travel services, fully integrated into ProXpense's workflow. Together, this creates a unified experience that eliminates manual processes and bridges the long-standing gap between travel booking and expense management.

