Syrma SGS rallies after Q3 PAT jumps 108% YoY

Syrma SGS Technology surged 5.53% to Rs 765.55 after the company reported a strong set of consolidated numbers for Q3 FY26.

On a consolidated basis, net profit surged 108.1% YoY to Rs 110.3 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 53.0 crore in Q3 FY25. Sequentially, profit after tax jumped 66.3% QoQ from Rs 66.3 crore in Q2 FY26.

Revenue from operations climbed 45.4% YoY to Rs 1,264.2 crore, up from Rs 869.2 crore in the year-ago quarter. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue increased 10.3% QoQ from Rs 1,145.9 crore in Q2 FY26.

Gross profit rose 53.4% YoY to Rs 346.8 crore in Q3 FY26, while gross margin improved to 27.4%, compared with 26.0% in Q3 FY25 and 23.8% in Q2 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 138.3 crore in Q3 FY26, up 117.8% YoY from Rs 63.5 crore in Q3 FY25 and higher by 54.6% QoQ from Rs 89.5 crore in the previous quarter.

EBITDA increased 67.5% YoY to Rs 169.7 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded to 13.3% from 11.4% a year ago and 10.7% in Q2 FY26. On a sequential basis, EBITDA rose 36.9% QoQ.

On the cost front, cost of materials consumed rose 42.7% YoY to Rs 917.4 crore, in line with higher volumes. Operating expenses increased 27.4% YoY to Rs 187.4 crore, reflecting scale-up across manufacturing and operations. Finance costs declined sharply by 50.2% YoY to Rs 7.7 crore, while depreciation and amortisation remained largely stable at Rs 20.3 crore.

The EMS segment continues to witness strong traction across industry verticals on both domestic and global export markets. Looking ahead, Syrma SGS Technology said it remains well positioned to grow broadly in line with industry growth rates.

Syrma SGS is an electronic systems design and manufacturing company. It has a pan-India manufacturing footprint with facilities in Chennai, Bangalore, Manesar, Gurgaon, Pune, Jodhpur and Baddi, along with R&D centres in Chennai, Pune, Gurgaon, and Stuttgart, Germany. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including product design, assembly (PCBA & Box Build), quick prototyping, and tester development services, positioning us as a catalyst for growth in the industry. In addition to EMS, Syrma SGS also provides OEM solutions for RFID tags & inlays, high-frequency magnetic components, and electro-mechanicals.

