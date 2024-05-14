Andhra Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.78 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 91.84 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 65.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 949.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 268.11 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net loss of Andhra Cements reported to Rs 18.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1122.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 91.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.91.840268.110-5.010-1.210-14.7596.26-65.27-41.14-29.6784.46-121.68-87.93-18.781122.01-65.61949.62