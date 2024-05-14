Safari Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 13.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.72% to Rs 365.42 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 40.55% to Rs 175.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 125.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.92% to Rs 1550.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1211.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Safari Industries (India) rose 13.42% to Rs 43.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.72% to Rs 365.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 302.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.