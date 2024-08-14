East West Freight Carriers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.62 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 69.00% to Rs 92.73 crore

Net profit of East West Freight Carriers reported to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 69.00% to Rs 92.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 54.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.92.7354.874.455.291.520.481.140.100.62-0.02