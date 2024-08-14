TVS Credit Services consolidated net profit rises 19.77% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.34% to Rs 1606.34 crore

Net profit of TVS Credit Services rose 19.77% to Rs 140.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 117.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.34% to Rs 1606.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1261.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1606.341261.4139.8842.13196.31163.07187.36156.92140.63117.42