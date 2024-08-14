Veto Switchgears & Cables reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.85 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.59% to Rs 61.21 crore

Net profit of Veto Switchgears & Cables remain constant at Rs 4.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.59% to Rs 61.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 66.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.61.2166.9611.6011.697.137.276.506.514.854.85