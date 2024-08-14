Veto Switchgears & Cables reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.85 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.59% to Rs 61.21 croreNet profit of Veto Switchgears & Cables remain constant at Rs 4.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.59% to Rs 61.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 66.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales61.2166.96 -9 OPM %11.6011.69 -PBDT7.137.27 -2 PBT6.506.51 0 NP4.854.85 0
