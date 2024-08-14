Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 5.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.48% to Rs 620.40 croreNet profit of Technocraft Industries (India) declined 5.44% to Rs 80.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 85.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.48% to Rs 620.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 556.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales620.40556.51 11 OPM %18.6923.44 -PBDT135.16133.42 1 PBT111.02117.78 -6 NP80.4585.08 -5
