Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 5.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.48% to Rs 620.40 crore

Net profit of Technocraft Industries (India) declined 5.44% to Rs 80.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 85.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.48% to Rs 620.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 556.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.620.40556.5118.6923.44135.16133.42111.02117.7880.4585.08