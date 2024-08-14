NIBE consolidated net profit rises 864.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 326.59% to Rs 110.06 croreNet profit of NIBE rose 864.63% to Rs 7.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 326.59% to Rs 110.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales110.0625.80 327 OPM %13.9612.21 -PBDT14.852.50 494 PBT10.941.45 654 NP7.910.82 865
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content