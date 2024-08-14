NIBE consolidated net profit rises 864.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 326.59% to Rs 110.06 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of NIBE rose 864.63% to Rs 7.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 326.59% to Rs 110.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.110.0625.8013.9612.2114.852.5010.941.457.910.82