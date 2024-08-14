Sprayking consolidated net profit rises 36.54% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 119.16% to Rs 35.81 crore

Net profit of Sprayking rose 36.54% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 119.16% to Rs 35.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.35.8116.3412.2612.364.011.773.301.401.421.04