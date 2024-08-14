Sprayking consolidated net profit rises 36.54% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 119.16% to Rs 35.81 croreNet profit of Sprayking rose 36.54% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 119.16% to Rs 35.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales35.8116.34 119 OPM %12.2612.36 -PBDT4.011.77 127 PBT3.301.40 136 NP1.421.04 37
