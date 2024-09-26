Business Standard
Cressanda Retail Solutions enters into distribution agreement with Bharatiyam Distribution

Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
For sale and distribution of CAMPA and associated products on Indian Railways
Cressanda Railway Solutions announced that the wholly owned subsidiary, Cressanda Retail Solutions has entered into an exclusive distributorship with Bharatiyam Distribution (BDPL) for the sale and distribution of CAMPA and associated products within the Northern Zone on Indian Railways.
Bharatiyam Distribution is the distribution arm of Bhartiyam Beverages, that manufactures and bottles CAMPA and associated products of juices, other aerated drinks, mineral water and energy drinks for Reliance Consumer Products, in the northern India territory.
This distributorship covers the sale and distribution of CAMPA, other aerated drinks, energy drinks and juices across the Northern Zone of Indian Railways which spans five major divisions including Delhi, Ambala, Lucknow, Ferozpur, and Moradabad. This covers the states of Haryana, Chandigarh (UT), Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand. This expansive network comprises 141 stations and stretches over 6,807 kilometres, including the historic Kalka-Shimla railway line, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. With over 1,926 trains running daily and transporting 22 lakh passengers across this region, Cressanda's exclusive access on this network ensures widespread distribution and brand visibility for the CAMPA brand and its affiliated products.
 
First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 12:26 PM IST

