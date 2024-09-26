Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades near 26,100; metal shares rally for 5th day; VIX tumbles 4.82%

Nifty trades near 26,100; metal shares rally for 5th day; VIX tumbles 4.82%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded near 26,100 level, reaching a record high of 26,111.40. Metal shares extended gains for the fifth consecutive trading sessions.
At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 304.14 points or 0.36% to 85,465.12. The Nifty 50 index added 89.95 points or 0.35% to 26,094.10
The Sensex and Nifty clocked an all-time high of 85,524.76 and 26,111.40, respectively in early-afternoon trade.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.57% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.40%.
 
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,662 shares rose and 2,186 shares fell. A total of 131 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 4.82% to 12.13. The Nifty 26 September 2024 futures were trading at 26,228.55, at a premium of 134.45 points as compared with the spot at 26,094.10.

More From This Section

Royal Orchid Hotels signs new 5-star property in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan

Royal Orchid Hotels signs new 5-star property in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan

Cressanda Retail Solutions enters into distribution agreement with Bharatiyam Distribution

Cressanda Retail Solutions enters into distribution agreement with Bharatiyam Distribution

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Prism Johnson Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Prism Johnson Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Emami arm incorporates Emami Neo-Herbals Intl in Bangladesh

Emami arm incorporates Emami Neo-Herbals Intl in Bangladesh

The Nifty option chain for the 26 September 2024 expiry showed maximum Call OI of 146.2 lakh contracts at the 26,500 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 163.2 lakh contracts were seen at 25,500 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal added fell 1.22% to 9,895.95. The index advanced 6.96% in the five consecutive trading session.
Steel Authority of India (up 3.46%), Vedanta (up 3.24%), National Aluminium Company (up 2.19%), Hindustan Zinc (up 1.84%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.68%), Tata Steel (up 1.63%), JSW Steel (up 1.34%), NMDC (up 0.97%) and Jindal Steel & Power (up 0.37%) edged higher.
Stocks in Spotlight :
Emami fell 0.21%. The company said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Emami International FZE and Emami International Personal Care has incorporated Emami Neo-Herbals International in Bangladesh.
Easy Trip Planners (EaseMyTrip) jumped 5.08% after the company said that it has entered into an exclusive partnership with PhonePe to launch its Hotels segment on the platform. The said collaboration aimed to enhance the user experience by providing seamless access to millions of domestic and international hotels.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Sanjay Raut, Sanjay

LIVE news: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut sentenced to 15 days imprisonment in defamation case

15-member NIMAS expedition team from has successfully scaled an unnamed and previously unclimbed peak which has an altitude of 20,942 feet

NIMAS team scales new peak, names it after 6th Dalai Lama Tsangyang Gyatso

Tomato, Tomatoes

Around 15% of tomatoes go waste at the farm level, 12% at retail: Study

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 300pts at 85,500, Nifty nears 26,100; Nifty Bank hits new peak

Godrej, company split, stake, sale, partnership

Godrej Properties to consider raising funds via securities in Oct 1 meet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDividend TodayWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayManba Finance IPO Allotment TodayEasemytrip Share Price TodayBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon