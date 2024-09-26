Infosys join hands with Polestar to set up tech hub in Bengaluru

Infosys announced that it has collaborated with Swedish electric performance car brand Polestar to create a base for the latter's development of in-car infotainment, software and electrical engineering and cloud-powered digital services.
In an exchange filling the company said that it will establish a global technology hub for Polestar at its development centre in Bengaluru.
"This hub aims to deliver electric vehicle (EV) software development and validation across many domains, including infotainment, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and telematics, it added.
It also supports Polestars product management, customer engagement, corporate solutions, and accelerates direct-to consumer digital services through cloud-native development, testing, and data engineering.
Polestar will benefit from leveraging Infosys strategic assets like engineering labs, design studio, and Infosys Living Labs to enhance innovation.
Sven Bauer, Head of Software at Polestar, said, Polestar is starting a new chapter in the companys global setup with our partner Infosys in Bengaluru. We look forward to building automotive competence in the Polestar Tech Hub to support our growing vehicle portfolio and new model launches.
More From This Section
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.
Shares of Infosys rose 0.66% to Rs 1,908.60 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content