Infosys join hands with Polestar to set up tech hub in Bengaluru

Infosys announced that it has collaborated with Swedish electric performance car brand Polestar to create a base for the latter's development of in-car infotainment, software and electrical engineering and cloud-powered digital services.

In an exchange filling the company said that it will establish a global technology hub for Polestar at its development centre in Bengaluru.

"This hub aims to deliver electric vehicle (EV) software development and validation across many domains, including infotainment, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and telematics, it added.

It also supports Polestars product management, customer engagement, corporate solutions, and accelerates direct-to consumer digital services through cloud-native development, testing, and data engineering.