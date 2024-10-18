Business Standard
Aether Industries consolidated net profit declines 5.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Aether Industries consolidated net profit declines 5.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

Sales rise 21.09% to Rs 198.80 crore

Net profit of Aether Industries declined 5.13% to Rs 34.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 36.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.09% to Rs 198.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 164.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales198.80164.17 21 OPM %26.9828.00 -PBDT62.6558.47 7 PBT51.8548.73 6 NP34.8036.68 -5

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 2:03 PM IST

