Friday, August 01, 2025 | 12:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ECI to publish draft electoral roll in Bihar today under Special Intensive Revision

ECI to publish draft electoral roll in Bihar today under Special Intensive Revision

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The Election Commission will release the draft electoral roll for Bihar today (1 August 2025) as part of its Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the first such exercise since 2003. Physical and digital copies will be provided to recognised political parties across all 38 districts.

Voters and political parties can file objections or flag discrepancies between 1st August and 1st September 2025. The initiative aims for transparent and inclusive voter registration. Voter details can be verified at voters.eci.gov.in.

As of 27 July, over 7.24 crore of Bihars 7.89 crore voters submitted their enumeration forms during the SIR held from 24 June to 25 July, marking a 91.7% participation rate.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India services exports up around 12% in Jun-25, service imports up nearly 5%

India services exports up around 12% in Jun-25, service imports up nearly 5%

Indian Oil Corporation announces change in directorate

Indian Oil Corporation announces change in directorate

NBCC Inks MoU with Department of Post for land redevelopment across India

NBCC Inks MoU with Department of Post for land redevelopment across India

Nifty below 24,700 level; metal shares lose sheen

Nifty below 24,700 level; metal shares lose sheen

BSE SME Shree Refrigerations defrosts investor interest with a steamy market entry

BSE SME Shree Refrigerations defrosts investor interest with a steamy market entry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS Pakistan Oil DealSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon