Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 0.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.97% to Rs 177.24 croreNet profit of Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality rose 0.56% to Rs 18.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.97% to Rs 177.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 148.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 3.89% to Rs 60.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.96% to Rs 653.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 554.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales177.24148.98 19 653.96554.41 18 OPM %14.9314.89 -14.1316.23 - PBDT29.0429.76 -2 100.58101.03 0 PBT22.5724.24 -7 79.4682.32 -3 NP18.0717.97 1 60.1062.53 -4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content