Sterling Tools consolidated net profit declines 51.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Sterling Tools consolidated net profit declines 51.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

Sales decline 31.81% to Rs 192.08 crore

Net profit of Sterling Tools declined 51.17% to Rs 8.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 31.81% to Rs 192.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 281.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales192.08281.68 -32 OPM %11.4711.37 -PBDT22.2931.61 -29 PBT12.2823.93 -49 NP8.9918.41 -51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

