Eicher Motors CV sales climb 23% YoY in February 2026

Eicher Motors' unlisted subsidiary, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), reported a 23.4% year-on-year jump in commercial vehicle (CV) sales to 9,986 units in February 2026.

Domestic sales increased by 24.6% to 9,165 units and total exports surged 8.9% to 601 units in February 2026 over February 2025.

Further, the companys monthly motorcycle sales in February 2026 stood at 1,00,905 units, which is higher by 11% compared with 90,670 units in the same month a year ago.

Sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity up to 350 cc jumped 16% to 89,844 units, while sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity exceeding 350 cc declined 14% to 11,061 units in February 2026 over February 2025.

The international business posted sales of 9,657 units in February 2026, registering a 2% decline compared with 9,871 units sold in the same period last year.

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB VolvoVolvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles, which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

The company reported a 21.38% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,420.61 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 1,170.50 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Total revenue from operations surged 22.94% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 6,114.04 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Shares of Eicher Motors slipped 1.51% to Rs 7,894.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News