Tata Technologies forges strategic partnership with WITTENSTEIN High Integrity Systems

Tata Technologies forges strategic partnership with WITTENSTEIN High Integrity Systems

Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
To accelerate innovation in Software-Defined Vehicles

Tata Technologies announced a strategic partnership with WITTENSTEIN High Integrity Systems (WHIS), a global leader in safety critical embedded software. The collaboration aims to accelerate innovation in Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs) by integrating WHIS's flagship product, SAFE RTOS, into Tata Technologies' advanced automotive software stack.

Through this partnership, SAFE RTOS, renowned for its certifiable safety, reliability, and real time performance, will become a core component of Tata Technologies' SDV platform. The integration will enable automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to meet stringent functional safety standards, including ISO 26262, while accelerating the development and deployment of next generation software-defined mobility solutions.

 

The automotive industry is undergoing a profound transformation driven by electrification, autonomy, connectivity, and the increasing centrality of software. By combining Tata Technologies' deep expertise in automotive software development with WHIS's proven safety solutions, the partnership addresses the growing need for scalable, safety-certified software architectures that can support complex SDV ecosystems.

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

