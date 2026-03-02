Monday, March 02, 2026 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Steel Strips Wheels records 17% growth in net turnover in Feb'26

Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
Steel Strips Wheels achieved net turnover of Rs 476.41 crore in month of February 2026 compared to Rs 407.74 crore in February 2025, recording a growth of 16.84%.

Key Segment Drivers:

- 2 & 3 Wheeler Dominance: The segment recorded an extraordinary 108% growth in volume, effectively doubling its output YoY and driving significant domestic revenue.

- Agricultural Strength: The Tractor segment remained a key pillar of growth, posting a robust 35% increase in both volume and value.

- Premium Aluminum Shift: The high-margin Aluminum segment grew by 16% in value, as the market continues to transition toward premium wheel solutions.

 

- Commercial Vehicles: Domestic CV sales retained positive with a 10% growth in value.

Sensex slumps 1,007 pts; Nifty slides below 24,900 level; oil & gas shares decline for 2nd day

Maruti Suzuki clocks total sales of 2.13 lakh units in Feb'26; exports jump 56% YoY

Shree Ram Twistex slides on debut

Ashok Leyland's total sales climb 24% YoY to 22,157 units in Feb'26

Bajaj Auto registers 27% YoY growth in Feb'26 auto sales

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

