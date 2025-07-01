Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Eicher Motors CV sales decline 0.82% YoY in June'25

Image

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Eicher Motors' unlisted subsidiary, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), reported a 0.82% year-on-year marginal declined in commercial vehicle (CV) sales to 7,363 units in June 2025.

Domestic sales decreased by 2.5% to 6,722 units and total exports surged 13.1% to 476 units in June 2025 over June 2024.

Total sales of Volvo trucks and buses in June 2025 stood at 165 units, up by 50% YoY.

Further, the companys monthly motorcycle sales in June 2025 stood at 89,540 units, which is higher by 22% compared with 73,141 units in the same month a year ago.

Sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity up to 350 cc jumped 25% to 76,680 units, and sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity exceeding 350 cc surged 10% to 12,860 units in June 2025 over June 2024.

 

The international business recorded sales of 12,583 units on June 25, up by 79% compared with 7,024 units sold in the same period last year.

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB VolvoVolvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles, which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

The company reported a 27.25% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,362.15 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 1,070.45 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Total revenue from operations rose 23.14% YoY to Rs 5,241.11 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Shares of Eicher Motors rose 0.97% to Rs 5,709.35 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

