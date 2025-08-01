Friday, August 01, 2025 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eicher Motors jumps as CV sales climbs 7% YoY in July'25

Eicher Motors jumps as CV sales climbs 7% YoY in July'25

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Eicher Motors added 2.41% to Rs 5,602.60 after the company's unlisted subsidiary, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), reported a 7.4% year-on-year jumped in commercial vehicle (CV) sales to 7,115 units in July 2025.

Domestic sales increased by 6.1% to 6,410 units and total exports surged 32.5% to 530 units in July 2025 over July 2024.

Further, the companys monthly motorcycle sales in July 2025 stood at 88,045 units, which is higher by 31% compared with 67,265 units in the same month a year ago.

Sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity up to 350 cc jumped 34% to 76,047 units, and sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity exceeding 350 cc surged 12% to 11,998 units in July 2025 over July 2024.

 

The international business recorded sales of 11,791 units in July 25, up by 95% compared with 6,057 units sold in the same period last year.

Also Read

VIX VAPOUR RISING, markets crash, sensex

Stock Market LIVE: Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Infosys drag Sensex 300 pts; PNB Housing down 17%

Fancy dividends? Keep an eye on these companies

Fancy dividends? Keep an eye on these 92 stocks next week; check full list

calender, events, date

UPI limits to KYC verification: Key changes in finance rules from Aug 1

Adani Power Ltd, Electricity, Power plant

Adani Power Q1 FY26 result: Profit down 15%; 1:5 stock split announced

Anand Kamalnayan Pandit, Chairman & Managing Director, Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Limited (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Sri Lotus Developers IPO closes today; subscription rises 19x, GMP at 30%

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB Volvo - Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 9.42% to Rs 1,205.22 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 1,101.4 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Total revenue from operations rose 14.76% year on year to Rs 5,041.84 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Skipper surges on strong Q1 results; order book hits record high

Skipper surges on strong Q1 results; order book hits record high

Indices trade lower; European mrkt decline

Indices trade lower; European mrkt decline

Larsen & Toubro secures order from Hindustan Zinc

Larsen & Toubro secures order from Hindustan Zinc

VST Tillers rises as sales grow 17% YoY in July 2025

VST Tillers rises as sales grow 17% YoY in July 2025

United Breweries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

United Breweries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS Pakistan Oil DealSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon